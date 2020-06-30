Girl, 4, found injured in Mitcham with woman dies
A four-year-old girl found injured along with a woman in a property in south London has died.
The pair were discovered at Monarch Parade in Mitcham at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
They were taken to hospital where the child was pronounced dead. The woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and police, who remain at the scene, say they are not looking for anyone else.
The girl's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem tests are due to take place.