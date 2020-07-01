Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Fauvrelle was stabbed to death at her house in Raymead Avenue, Croydon

A "jealous" ex-boyfriend had a driving lesson after he killed his pregnant partner as she slept, a court heard.

Kelly Fauvrelle was knifed 21 times in her Croydon bedroom. Her baby boy died four days later, the Old Bailey heard.

Five hours later murder accused Aaron McKenzie had the lesson during which his instructor said he was "completely normal", the court was told.

Mr McKenzie, 26, denies the murder of Ms Fauvrelle and baby Riley's manslaughter, early on 29 June 2019.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said Mr McKenzie, of Peckham Park Road, Peckham, London, was sent a text message by his instructor at 07:00 that morning.

She asked if he was still available for the lesson, to which McKenzie replied: "All good."

The court heard he was picked up by his instructor at 08:30 and during the lesson his behaviour was deemed by her to be "completely normal".

Mr Penny said the instructor then remarked to police later how Mr McKenzie "seemed really happy".

Image copyright Elizabeth Cook Image caption Aaron McKenzie pretended to have nothing to do with the attack, the court heard

In the wake of the attack, Mr McKenzie pretended to have nothing to do with it, the court heard.

He was "posing as a victim" when he went to the hospital where medical staff were trying to save Riley's life, Mr Penny said.

The defendant allegedly lied to police and did not tell officers about breaking into Ms Fauvrelle's family home at 03:15 that morning, spending more than an hour before the killing, accessing and reading her emails.

'Began screaming'

Mr McKenzie was "desperately jealous" that Ms Fauvrelle was seeing someone new and had "moved on", the prosecutor said.

As she was attacked, Ms Fauvrelle's mother Mary Patton described being awoken in a nearby room by her screaming, but initially thought her daughter - 33 weeks pregnant at the time - had gone into labour.

In her witness statement to police, she said: "I thought Kelly was having her baby.

"I saw Kelly had a pregnancy pillow round her neck. Blood was coming from her mouth. I could see she had been stabbed."

The court heard Ms Patton ran into the garden and began screaming, where she collapsed.

Describing her daughter, she said: "Kelly was a cheeky girl who liked teasing us.

"Everything for her was a joke, she never took things too seriously."

The trial continues.