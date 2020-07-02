Image copyright Met Police Image caption Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday before they were reported missing

A man has been charged with murdering two sisters who were stabbed to death in a London park.

The bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found at Fryent Gardens in Wembley on 7 June, two days after a birthday party in the park.

Danyal Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, has been charged with killing both women and possession of an offensive weapon, the Met said.

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

The sisters had met up with friends in the park from about 19:00 BST on 5 June to celebrate Ms Henry's birthday.

They were found dead two days later.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of both of their deaths as stab wounds.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Images recovered from the sisters' phones showed them dancing with fairy lights at the party

North West BCU Commander Roy Smith said officers "have been working tirelessly on this investigation" and thanked the local community" for their support both with the investigation and the police activity around the scene".

"My officers will remain on patrol in the local area providing continued reassurance - please do stop and speak with them if you have any questions or concerns," he added.