Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dawn Bennett died on her 59th birthday, six days after she was stabbed

A woman who died six days after being stabbed has been named as 58-year-old Dawn Bennett.

Ms Bennett died from her injuries in hospital on her 59th birthday, Scotland Yard said.

Police had found her on 10 June at an address in Lewisham, south-east London, after they were called over welfare concerns about the occupant.

A 31-year-old was previously charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 10 July.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was an incised wound to the chest, police said.