Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency teams

A man in his 20s has been shot dead in north London.

Emergency services were called to Roman Way in Islington at 15:20 BST and found the man with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, close to Pentonville Prison, shortly afterwards.

The Met Police said his next of kin have been informed but no-one has been arrested. Officers have cordoned off the Westbourne Estate as they investigate.

The force said it was too early to say whether the shooting was linked to the prison, which is one of the country's oldest and busiest jails and houses a men's prison and a young offender institution.