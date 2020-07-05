Greenwich Holiday Inn: Woman fatally stabbed
A woman has been stabbed to death at a hotel in south London.
The Met Police said officers were called to the Holiday Inn, Greenwich, just after 10:00 BST and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
While crews from the emergency services were at the hotel, a man, believed by officers to have known the woman, fell from a height.
He was taken to hospital where his condition has been described as life-threatening.
He is under guard and no-one else is believed to be involved in the incident.
The woman has not been formally identified and officers are working to inform her next of kin.
A crime scene is in place and officers remain on the scene.