Image copyright Google Image caption Seventy members of staff from Hillingdon Hospital are self isolating

A west London hospital has been closed to all emergencies following an outbreak of Covid-19 among its staff.

The outbreak was declared at Hillingdon Hospital on Friday and as of Tuesday 70 workers were self isolating.

The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said "a number" of those had tested positive for the virus.

"As a result, the Trust has taken the precautionary decision to close... to emergency ambulances and emergency admissions," a spokesperson said.

Hillingdon Hospital, in Uxbridge, is situated close to Heathrow Airport for which it serves as the emergency receiving hospital.

The Trust, which also runs Mount Vernon Hospital in Northwood, provides clinical services to over half a million patients a year, including over 97,000 visits to its emergency departments.