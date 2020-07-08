Image copyright Twitter Image caption Two police officers suffered minor injuries, the Met said.

A 13-year-old boy who assaulted two police officers during an alleged group attack in east London has been sentenced.

Footage of the incident on Frampton Park Road, Hackney on 10 June was widely shared on social media.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Stratford Youth Court to two charges of assault on an emergency worker.

He was given a nine-month referral order.

Prosecutor Varinder Hayre said that the teenager "kicked" and shouted at PC Andrew Macpherson and PC Reem Ali, in an incident in that received "nationwide media coverage".

Chair of the bench Sharon Higgins, sentencing, said it was a "serious offence".

But she told the teenager that this was a "wake-up call" for the boy.