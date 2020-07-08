Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A 20-metre (65ft) crane crashed on to a property in Gale Street, Bow

A crane has collapsed on to two terraced houses in east London leaving residents trapped inside.

A 20m (65ft) crane crashed on to the properties and a block of flats under development in Gale Street, Bow, just before 14:40 BST.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) is working to free people trapped inside. There are no reports of injuries.

A police blockade is in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Image copyright @NattyKelly7 Image caption The crane also crashed on to a block of flats under development

A video posted on social media showed a terraced house with part of the roof collapsed.

Eyewitness Bridget Teirney said she believed the crane driver had escaped safely.

London Ambulance Service tweeted to say it had "a number of crews and specialist resources" at the scene.

LFB Assistant commissioner, Graham Ellis, said securing the house will be a "complex rescue operation".