Image copyright PA Media Image caption Raiders targeted Tamara Ecclestone's house next to Hyde Park in December

Two men have been charged as part of an investigation into a burglary at the home of Tamara Ecclestone.

Jewellery believed to be valued at £50m was stolen from the heiress's house next to London's Hyde Park in December.

Alexandru Stan, 49, of Constable Gardens, Harrow, and Sorin Marcovici, 52, of Dagenham Road, Romford, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal.

They will appear on Thursday at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Mr Stan has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal between 29 November and 9 December 2019, while Mr Marcovici is accused of the same charge but between 6 December and 12 December.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tamara Ecclestone, pictured with father Bernie, was left "shaken" by the burglary

The Met Police said the charges were in connection with the raid at Ms Ecclestone's home, which happened on 13 December.

The burglary occurred just after the daughter of ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone left the country with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.

The raiders are believed to have entered through a garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom of the 55-room house in Palace Green, Kensington.

A £300,000 pair of diamond earrings and a Louis Vuitton bag were among the items stolen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Cartier bangle worth £80,000 was reportedly stolen in the burglary

A mother and son have previously been charged over the burglary.

Maria Mester, 47, of no fixed abode, and 29-year-old Emil-Bogdan Savastru, of Bethnal Green, have been charged with conspiracy to burgle between 30 November and 1 February and concealing criminal property.

Mr Savastru has also been accused of having custody or control of a counterfeit of a currency note and attempting to remove criminal property.

They are due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court for a hearing in late-July.