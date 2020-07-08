West Dulwich murder probe after man stabbed to death
8 July 2020
A man has died in a stabbing in south London.
Police and paramedics were called to Seeley Drive, West Dulwich, where they found the man with stab injuries at about 18:30 BST.
The man, thought to be aged 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were working to find his family.
A murder investigation has been launched. No-one has been arrested and a crime scene remains in place.