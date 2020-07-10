Image copyright MET POLICE Image caption Aaron McKenzie stabbed his ex-partner 21 times while she slept in her family home

A man who stabbed his heavily pregnant ex-partner to death has been found guilty of murder.

Aaron McKenzie, 26, broke into Kelly Fauvrelle's family home in Croydon and stabbed her 21 times while she slept on 29 June 2019.

He was also convicted of the manslaughter of her baby, Riley, who died in hospital four days later, the Old Bailey heard.

McKenzie, from Peckham, will be sentenced at the same court on 17 July.

The court heard McKenzie had felt "not needed, not wanted, unimportant and lost", after his relationship with Ms Fauvrelle ended early last year.

Ms Fauvrelle told his mother the relationship was "toxic" but she would not deny him access to their child.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle's baby was delivered by paramedics but died later in hospital

The court heard McKenzie broke into Ms Fauvrelle's bedroom in Thornton Heath and attacked her, causing "catastrophic injuries" when she was 33 weeks pregnant.

Their son Riley was delivered by Caesarean section but later died.

Her mother, two brothers, sister and her sister's baby son were all in the house at the time of the attack.

Jurors heard McKenzie later went for a driving lesson, before "posing as a victim" as medical staff tried to save Riley's life.

Claire Mays, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The prosecution evidence included a confession McKenzie had made to police officers taking responsibility for the killings before he decided to change his story and blame his actions on his learning difficulties and depression."

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

However, the jury found him guilty on all counts after almost three hours.

"By choosing to take this tragic case to trial McKenzie took the family of his victim through the heartbreak and ordeal of listening to all of his lies and the damning evidence against someone who had once been a part of their family," Ms Mays said.

Det Ch Insp Mick Norman said the case was "nothing short of heart-breaking".

"The agonising loss of such a young woman and her child at a time when they were eagerly awaiting Riley's birth and looking forward to a happy future is beyond imagining," he said.