Image caption Probationary officer Benjamin Hannam has been charged with being a member of far-right group National Action

A probationary Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with being a member of a banned neo-Nazi group.

Benjamin Hannam, 21, has been charged with five offences following an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Scotland Yard says he has been suspended from duty.

Mr Hannam, from North London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court next month.

Charges include possession of an indecent photograph of a child in 2018 and possession of a prohibited image of a child in 2016.

In relation to far-right activity, it is alleged that between December 2016 and January 2018 Mr Hannam belonged or professed to belong to a proscribed organisation, namely National Action, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He is also accused of falsely representing in his application to join the Met Police that he had not been a member of an organisation similar to the BNP, namely National Action, intending to make a gain for himself.

He is further charged with falsely representing in his vetting form to join the Met that he had not been a member of National Action.

Det Supt Ella Marriott said: "These are extremely serious charges for anyone to face, and I fully understand and appreciate how deeply concerning it might be for the public, and particularly local communities here in north London, that the charges are against a serving police officer."