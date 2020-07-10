Image copyright Google Image caption Officers had been called to Hendon Way after a man was spotted with a knife

A police officer is in hospital after being stabbed by a man during a chase in north-west London.

Police had been called to Hendon Way in Hendon at about 13:15 BST over reports a man had a knife.

The suspect was spotted but he ran from the officers and stabbed the PC in the arm as he was being pursued.

A Taser was used and the man was arrested on suspicion of GBH. Scotland Yard said the PC had been taken to hospital as a precaution.

North West BCU Commander Roy Smith said the attack was "another example of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis as they go about their duty protecting the people of London".

He added he had visited the injured PC in hospital "and thankfully he should make a full recovery from his injury".