A 30-year-old man has been stabbed to death in south London in a "terrible attack", police said.

Officers were called to an estate off Black Prince Road in Kennington shortly after 22:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

A short time later, a 26-year-old man attended hospital with non life-threatening stab injuries believed to have been caused in the same incident.

Scotland Yard is treating the death as murder and said there would be additional patrols in the area.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams said: "A man has lost his life and a family has been left suffering unimaginable grief because of the callous use of a knife to inflict fatal injuries.

"I will do all I can to get justice for this family, and, along with colleagues from my homicide teams, I will use every available tactic to find whoever is responsible for this terrible attack.

"Our investigation is at an early stage, but we are already building a picture of what happened.

"I would urge any witnesses who have yet to speak to police to call my officers or contact Crimestoppers anonymously to share what they know."

The man's next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will take place later.