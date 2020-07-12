Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found collapsed on Croydon Road

A murder probe has been launched after a man died in what police believe was a shooting in south London.

The victim, thought to be in his 30s, was found collapsed on Croydon Road, Penge, near the junction with Tremaine Road, in the early hours of Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, becoming the second person to have been killed in the capital this weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses. A crime scene is in place and no arrests have yet been made.

Scotland Yard said it is awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, but believes the man died from gunshot injuries.

Inquiries are under way to confirm the man's identity and inform his next of kin.

A few hours before the man was found in Penge, another man was stabbed to death in Kennington, south London.