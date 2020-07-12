Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Donnell Rhule, 18, died on Thursday after he was found with stab injuries on Seeley Drive, West Dulwich

A man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who died following a stabbing.

Donnell Rhule was found injured on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich, south London on Wednesday and died the following day.

A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered a stab wound to his chest.

Eren Inniss, 26, of Turpington Lane, Bromley, south-east London, is due to appear before Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Rob Pack, of the Metropolitan Police, appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He added: "Although one person has been arrested, we are still very much in the early stages of the investigation.

"We know a number of suspects and vehicles were involved in this murder and I'm appealing for help in identifying and tracing them."