Image copyright @robertspeker Image caption Robert Speker said the home's residents had a "good giggle" when they saw them

Residents and carers at a north London care home have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during the lockdown.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home, in Edgware, was closed to visitors on 12 March so staff have been organising activities to keep those living there entertained.

Albums by Adele, Taylor Swift and Queen are among those to have been redone.

Robert Speker, who came up with the idea, said the residents had "absolutely loved" the creations.

Classic records by The Clash, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen have also been recreated.

The home went into lockdown on 12 March and Mr Speker, the activities coordinator, said staff had to think of new activities to fill the time.

"I had this idea about a month and ago. I started taking the photos and choosing which residents had a vague similarity to the artist and it went from there," he said.

One of those who features in the photos is 93-year-old Sheila, who recreated Rag'n'Bone Man's album Human, having met the singer at a show last year.

She jokingly told BBC Breakfast she had been persuaded to take part in the project "with a gun".

Asked what those in the home thought of his creations which have since gone viral, Mr Speker said they "were really having a good giggle over it".

"The main aim was to show that care homes need not be a sad environment, even during this pandemic," he said.