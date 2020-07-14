Image copyright Google Image caption The two victims were discovered injured near Crossharbour DLR Station in the Isle of Dogs

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a stabbing in east London.

Muhammed Samir Uddin, 19, died after a knife attack at Crossharbour DLR station in Poplar, east London, on Friday.

A second man, 18, who was also found stabbed, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Hamza Hoque, of Manchester Road, Tower Hamlets, has been remanded in custody, British Transport Police said.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.