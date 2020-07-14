Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police believe Dean Edwards was shot in the back of the head as he left Betts Park

A man who was shot dead was walking through a park when he was killed, police have said.

Dean Edwards was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head on Croydon Road in Penge, south London, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police believe Mr Edwards, from South Norwood, was walking through Betts Park when he was attacked.

The 43-year-old's next of kin have been informed and there have been no arrests.