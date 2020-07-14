Image copyright Instagram Image caption Jahreau Shepherd had a 6-2 win record as a professional Mixed Martial Arts welterweight

A British champion MMA fighter was the victim of a fatal stabbing in south London, according to his managers.

Jahreau Shepherd, nicknamed Nightmare, was stabbed on Black Prince Estate, Kennington, just after 22.30 BST on Saturday.

It has been reported Mr Shepherd was attending his 30th birthday party when he was attacked.

Police believe a 26-year-old man was also stabbed at the same incident. No arrests have been made.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police say they were called to an estate off Black Prince Road in Kennington, south London

Mr Shepherd's managers said: "We love you, will always miss you and will keep your memory alive forever.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends."

Alpha Talent Management have set up a crowdfunding page to raise £12,000 in funeral costs.

Contenders MMA, Mr Shepherd's promoters, called him "hugely talented and great fun to be around, a big personality with a huge smile and infectious laugh".

"Inside the cage, he was destined for the top - a champion in three different organisations with heavy hands and a warrior heart," they added.