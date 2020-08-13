Lockdown prompts Museum of London's nostalgic look at recent past
The Museum of London is delving into some of its rarely-seen archives for a nostalgic glimpse into the capital's recent past.
The institution began its Now That's What I Call Nostalgia series after seeing people share photos of happier times as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Items from the 1980s to the 2000s, including flyers for raves and computer games, are being posted on its Instagram channel.
The museum said it hoped the series brings back "fond and humorous memories".
Objects to be featured include different styles of footwear from the period, an Apple computer from 1983 and an empty bottle of the infamous "alcopop" Hooch.
Zeynep Kussan, the Museum of London's new museum project assistant, said staff had delved into the "extensive collection" to pick out items "that we felt many would be surprised to see were already 'history'".
"As most of these objects are not on display in our galleries, sharing them on our Instagram channel over the next couple of months is a great opportunity to share more of our collection with visitors from all over the world," she said.
You can follow the Now That's What I Call Nostalgia series on the Museum of London's Instagram page.
