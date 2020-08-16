Woman held over death of 10-year-old in Acton, west London Published duration 16 August

image copyright PA Media image caption A boy was found dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton, on Sunday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old boy was found dead at a home in west London.

The Met Police said at 02:30 BST on Sunday, a woman went to a police station in west London and spoke to police officers.

A short time later, emergency services found the boy dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton.

Officers believe they know his identity but await formal identification. Next-of-kin have been informed.

The woman was known to the boy, although police could not confirm what their relationship was. No-one else is being sought in connection with his death.

Reverend Nick Jones, 61, the rector of Acton who lives in Cumberland Park, said news of the boy's death was "shattering".

"I'm still shaking a bit, it's hugely upsetting," he added, while another neighbour said he was "in shock".

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.