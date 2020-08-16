Police officer stabbed in face with pen while arresting man in Edgware Published duration 16 August Related Topics London violence

image copyright Google image caption The stabbing happened in Manor Park Crescent, Edgware

A police officer was stabbed in the face with a pen while arresting a man at a home in north London.

The female officer was attacked in the garden of a property in Manor Park Crescent, Edgware, on Sunday morning.

A Taser was used by officers to detain the 39-year-old man. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment, the Met Police said.