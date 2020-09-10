Police officer hit by car at Manor House stabbing scene Published duration 2 days ago

image copyright Julian Osley image caption The officer was responding to reports of a stabbing outside Manor House station when he was hit by a car

Police are hunting for the driver of a car that hit an officer on duty at the scene of a stabbing in north London.

The officer was responding to reports of a stabbing outside Manor House Tube station in Finsbury Park when he was struck by the car at about 02:30 BST.

The car "bushed past" the officer and he was treated by paramedics for shock, the Met Police said.

Inquiries to locate the driver are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made, the forced added.

Police were called at 01:55 to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Green Lanes and Seven Sisters Road.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab injury.

His condition is not life-threatening and no arrest have been made, police said.