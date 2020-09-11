BBC News

Mitcham woman charged with murder of daughter, 5

Published
image copyrightMetropolitan Police
image captionSayagi Sivanantham was found injured at a property in Mitcham
A mother has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old daughter.
Sayagi Sivanantham was discovered with knife wounds at a property on Monarch Parade in Mitcham, south London, at 16:00 BST on 30 June and died in hospital.
Her mother, Sutha Sivanantham, was also found with knife injuries.
The 35-year-old appeared by video-link at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPolice were called to a flat on Monarch Parade

Related Topics

  • Mitcham

More on this story

  • Mitcham girl death: Sayagi Sivanantham, 5, named as victim

    Published
    1 July

  • Girl, 5, found injured in Mitcham with woman dies

    Published
    30 June