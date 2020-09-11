Mitcham woman charged with murder of daughter, 5
- Published
A mother has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old daughter.
Sayagi Sivanantham was discovered with knife wounds at a property on Monarch Parade in Mitcham, south London, at 16:00 BST on 30 June and died in hospital.
Her mother, Sutha Sivanantham, was also found with knife injuries.
The 35-year-old appeared by video-link at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
