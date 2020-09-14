Teenage boy stabbed to death in Islington Published duration 37 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in London

A teenager has died after being stabbed in north London.

The Met Police said officers were called at 20:00 BST on Monday after the male was found suffering from stab wounds on North Road, Islington.

The force said he was treated by medics at the scene but was pronounced dead.

A police cordon is in place and an investigation has begun. No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing and officers are working to identify the victim's next of kin.