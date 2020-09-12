Man charged with murdering wife in Bexley home Published duration 9 hours ago Related Topics London violence

image copyright Metropolitan police image caption Suzanne Winnister died from from severe neck and head injuries

A man has been charged with murdering his wife in south-east London.

Police discovered Suzanne Winnister, 66, collapsed in her home in Bexley at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.

Despite treatment, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as severe neck and head injuries.