Man charged with murdering wife in Bexley home
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering his wife in south-east London.
Police discovered Suzanne Winnister, 66, collapsed in her home in Bexley at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.
Despite treatment, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as severe neck and head injuries.
Leslie Winnister, 68, was charged with her murder on Friday evening. He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday.