Enfield stabbing: Murder arrest after man's death Published duration 31 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from fatal stab wounds on Holbrook Close, Enfield

A man has been stabbed to death on a street in north London.

Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from fatal stab wounds in Holbrook Close, Enfield, at about 00.40 BST.

His next of kin are aware but formal identification is still to take place.

A 43-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. At this stage, officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack.

About 20 minutes before the stabbing, the Met said it received a call from the 43-year-old man alleging an assault.