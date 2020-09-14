Kidbrooke lorry crash: Driver dead and child critical Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright @paullu518 image caption The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene in Kidbrooke, the London Fire Brigade said

A man has died and an 11-year-old child is in a life-threatening condition after a lorry crashed into a house in south-east London.

Emergency services were called to Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, at 08:05 BST, where six people had been injured in the crash.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the lorry driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other males were taken to hospital, London Ambulance Service (LAS) added.

Royal Borough of Greenwich Council said it is aware of the crash, but has been told "no council vehicles or employees were involved".

LFB said the crash led to structural damage to a house in Woolacombe Road.

Station commander Nathan Hobson said: "It was a challenging incident and it appears that a lorry collided with two cars and crashed into a house.

"Specialist urban search and rescue crews attended the scene and efforts were made to free the lorry driver but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Crews from Eltham, Lee Green, Bexley, Croydon and East Greenwich fire stations have spent the morning in Kidbrooke.

image copyright @paullu518 image caption One patient was flown to a major trauma centre in London

LAS said six patients were treated for injuries at the scene and some of them have been discharged.

A spokesman added: "Unfortunately, one patient was found to have died at the scene.

"Of the remaining five patients, we took three to hospital and two were discharged at the scene."

It is understood one of the patients was flown by air ambulance to a major trauma centre in London.

The Met Police said officers are trying to find the driver's next of kin and have also advised people to stay away from the scene.