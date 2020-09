Man stabbed to death in Lambeth Published duration 35 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A 20-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Stockwell Road in Lambeth

A man has died after being stabbed in south London.

The Met Police said officers were called at 14:50 BST on Tuesday after the man was found suffering from stab wounds on Stockwell Road in Lambeth.

The force said he was treated by medics at the scene but was pronounced dead.