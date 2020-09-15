Hillingdon crossbow attack: Man critically ill after being shot Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Police were called to Pield Heath Road in Hillingdon, near the junction with Copperfield Avenue

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot with a crossbow on a street in west London.

The 33-year-old was found seriously hurt after emergency services were called to Pield Heath Road, Hillingdon, at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

The Met Police said he had suffered an abdominal injury which had been caused by a crossbow arrow and his condition is being treated as life-threatening.