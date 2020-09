Murder charge over Jaden Christie street stabbing death Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Met Police image caption Jaden Christie died of stab wounds in Stockwell Road, Lambeth

A man has been charged with murdering Jaden Christie who died at the scene of a stabbing in south London.

The 20-year-old victim was found with stab injuries in Stockwell Road, Lambeth on Tuesday.

Jacob Koutouan, 22, of Stockwell Road is due to appear before Croydon magistrates on Friday accused of the killing.

A post-mortem at Greenwich mortuary gave the cause of Mr Christie's death as stab wounds to the torso.