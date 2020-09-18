CCTV released of man wanted for NHS worker mask attack Published duration 42 minutes ago Related Topics London violence

media caption CCTV shows NHS Worker attacked on bus

Police are searching for a man who put an NHS worker in hospital after attacking him on a London bus.

CCTV footage shows a man punching the 63-year-old victim to the floor before stamping on his head on the 149 service near Seven Sisters station.

The victim was knocked unconscious and has no memory of the attack at about 21:45 BST on 23 August.

Police believe the assault began when the victim avoided the attacker, who did not have his face covered.

No arrests have been made.

The victim works on the coronavirus track and trace system for the NHS, the Met said.

image copyright Metropolitan Police image caption The attacker is described as a tall black man aged approximately 23-25 years with an athletic build

PC Chris Bowman said: "We believe that this was all triggered by face masks.

"We think that the attacker, who had his face covering beneath his chin, took offence when the victim, who was fully covered, consciously moved away from him.

"When the attacker then follows the victim to the back of the bus, he can be seen pointing and gesturing at the victim's face mask before he starts repeatedly punching and kicking him.

"This was a totally unwarranted violent assault and we urgently need to speak to this man."