Mitcham murder: Man whose body was found on fire named Published duration 52 minutes ago Related Topics London violence

image copyright Met Police image caption Loeike Guei's cause of death was a head injury, police said

A man whose body was found on fire in south London has been named by police.

Loeike Guei, 23, from Thornton Heath, was found by emergency services just after 06:00 BST on Thursday in Commonside East in Mitcham.

A post-mortem examination found the preliminary cause of death as a head injury and his death is being treated as murder.

Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said Mr Guei's family had been "traumatised" by his death. No arrests have been made.

"Loeike's family have been intensely shocked by the loss of their loved one and are at the very beginning of coming to terms with their grief," he said.

"What I need now is for anyone who has not spoken to us yet but have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles in the vicinity to make contact with us immediately.

"Loeike's family are traumatised and we need the support of the public in bringing them justice."

image copyright Google image caption Loeike Guei was found on Commonside East

Related Topics London violence

Mitcham