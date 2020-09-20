Coronavirus: London 'catching up' with Covid-19 hotspots Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Reuters image caption London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for stronger restrictions to help stop the spread of Coronavirus

London is "catching up" with coronavirus hotspots in north-west and north-east England, Mayor Sadiq Khan's office has said.

Data from a few days ago suggested London was two weeks behind those areas, but now it is said to show the gap has closed to two or three days.

Mr Khan has called for new restrictions to be introduced in London soon to slow the virus's spread.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he would not "rule that out".

Measures in place in the North East and North West include a ban on meeting with other households or support bubbles in private homes and gardens, not socialising with those outside your household in public venues and using public transport only for essential purposes.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes are table service only and all leisure venues must shut at 22:00 BST. Care homes are closed to non-essential visitors except in end-of-life circumstances.

image copyright Reuters image caption The number of cases per 100,000 people seen over seven days in London is reported to have increased from 18.8 to about 25

Mr Khan is also said to be looking at the possibility of asking those who are able to work from home to do so, which is in opposition to the government's policy of urging people to get back into offices.

A mayoral source told the Press Association: "It's clear that cases in London are only moving in one direction, we are now just days behind hotspots in the North West and North East. We can't afford more delay.

"Introducing new measures now will help slow the spread of the virus and potentially prevent the need for a fuller lockdown like we saw in March, which could seriously damage the economy once again."