Boy cleared over fatal Croydon bus stabbing

image copyright Met Police image caption Damani Mauge was stabbed on the number 130 bus

A 17-year-old boy has been acquitted of murdering a teenager who was stabbed with a hunting knife on a busy bus in Croydon, south London.

Damani Mauge, also 17, was attacked on the single-decker 130 bus on 8 March.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also cleared of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He will be sentenced at a later date after he was found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.