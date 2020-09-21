Boy cleared over fatal Croydon bus stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has been acquitted of murdering a teenager who was stabbed with a hunting knife on a busy bus in Croydon, south London.
Damani Mauge, also 17, was attacked on the single-decker 130 bus on 8 March.
The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also cleared of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.
He will be sentenced at a later date after he was found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.
