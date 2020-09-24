Man arrested after body found on fire in Mitcham Published duration 21 minutes ago Related Topics London violence

image copyright Met Police image caption Loeike Guei's cause of death was a head injury, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man's charred remains were found in south London.

The body of Loeike Guei, 23, was found on fire on Commonside East, Mitcham, in the early morning of 17 September

A post-mortem examination gave a head injury as the cause of death.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice on Wednesday. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

image copyright Google image caption Loeike Guei was found on Commonside East

Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said: "Loeike's family have been intensely shocked by the loss of their loved one and are at the very beginning of coming to terms with their grief.

"Foremost in our thoughts are their welfare - they are being supported by specially trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this terribly sad time."