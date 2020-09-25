Croydon tram crash: Victims' families want apology from driver Published duration 1 minute ago

image caption Seven people were killed when a tram derailed near to Sandilands tram stop in November 2016

The families of seven people who died in the Croydon tram crash have demanded an apology from the driver.

A further 51 were injured in the incident which occurred on November 9 2016, in south London.

When it came off the tracks, before dawn and in heavy rain, the tram was travelling at almost four times the line's speed limit.

The driver Alfred Dorris was arrested but charges of gross negligence and manslaughter were later dropped.

image copyright Family Handout image caption Mark Smith, Dane Chinnery, Phil Seary and Dorota Rynkiewicz (l-r) all died in the crash

No charges of corporate manslaughter were brought against Transport for London (TfL) or operator Tram Operations Ltd (TOL), a subsidiary of FirstGroup.

A pre-inquest review at Croydon Town Hall heard on Friday that Mr Dorris would be unable to attend the inquest as he was "unwell".

But Andrew Ritchie QC, representing five of the seven victims' families, said they did "not feel comfortable" with Mr Dorris' absence.

He said that the families had to satisfy a "human need to see the man and hear him apologise".

image copyright British Transport Police image caption Philip Logan (left), Donald Collett (centre) and Robert Huxley (right), also died

Mr Richards suggested a meeting take place "either via video conference or a face-to-face, just to hear his apology in some way, so the families can put that need to bed".

Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35, and Donald Collett, 62, both from Croydon, were all killed in the crash.

Mr Ritchie represents the families of Mr Logan, Mr Seary, Ms Rynkiewicz, Mr Smith, and Mr Collett.

A full inquest is due to open on October 19 2020.