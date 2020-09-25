Stratford stabbing: Teen jailed for 'school beef' murder on bus Published duration 17 minutes ago Related Topics London violence

image copyright Hand out image caption Baptista Adjei lived with his family in North Woolwich

A 16-year-old boy has been jailed for fatally stabbing a teenager on a bus over "school beef chat" on social media.

Baptista Adjei, 15, was attacked as he travelled with a group of friends to Stratford, east London, in October 2019.

Marvin Dyer boarded the bus wearing a blue latex glove and stabbed Baptista twice with a hunting knife.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years.

The Old Bailey had heard Baptista got off the bus and ran away but collapsed on the ground near a McDonald's.

image copyright PA Media image caption Baptista Adjei died after getting off a bus near Stratford Shopping Centre

Another boy was also stabbed in the arm and leg but survived, jurors were told.

He later told police the attack on the afternoon of 10 October had followed some inter-school banter on Snapchat a couple of weeks earlier.

He said the "school beef chat" had started out in fun before a football match.

The knife used was found to have a blade that was 10in (25cm) long.

Blighted lives

In sentencing the judge, His Honour Judge Hillen, told Dyer: "You have your life, you took Baptista's away, leaving what his family describe as a massive void in their lives.

"He was popular boy, much loved and who showed promise at school and in sport. He and his family had dreams for his future, dreams which will now never be fulfilled.

"His family's distress, their tears, the fear and night terrors experienced by his brother, requiring specialist help, continue to affect them.

"You have not only taken a life but blighted the lives of many others who knew and loved Baptista. "