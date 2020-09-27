Croydon police shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of supplying firearm Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright MPS Hackney image caption Matt Ratana moved to the UK in 1989 and joined the Met Police two years later

Detectives investigating the murder of a police officer in south London have arrested a man on suspicion of supplying a firearm.

Sgt Matiu Ratana, from New Zealand, died in hospital on Friday after being shot in Croydon as a handcuffed suspect was being taken into custody.

Officers made the arrest at about 02:00 BST in Norwich.

The suspect in the shooting, who is thought to have shot himself, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

He had initially been arrested for an alleged drugs offence and possession of ammunition.

The shots were fired as officers prepared to search the suspect - who was still handcuffed - with a metal detector, according to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The new arrest comes as Sgt Ratana, 54, was remembered by friends and teammates at East Grinstead Rugby Club, where he was head coach.

Dame Cressida Dick, speaking at the National Police Memorial in central London earlier, said she "hadn't been surprised at all" by the number of tributes paid to him.