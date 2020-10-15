Instagram filters: 'Our skin is for life, not for likes'

View this post on Instagram

Let's talk about filters and the impact they're having not just on young girls, but also on us slightly older women too. I shared some stats last week about how girls as young as 11 wouldn't put up a photo on social media without filtering it to alter their appearance first, and how they feel pressure because of influencers online. It's heartbreaking and so damaging. But how about for women like me, in their late 20s / early 30s? Our lines are becoming a little more prominent, our pores a little more noticeable, our makeup not sitting quite as well as it used to. But society is still very ageist about women, we already feel immense pressure to meet someone before "we're left on the shelf", to desperately cling onto our youth because our looks will fade - all whilst men apparently age like a fine wine and can settle down whenever. Personally I think that's bullsh*t... I'll talk about the relationship nonsense another time, but I think we can also get more beautiful with age. I feel better now than I did younger. But the big problem for me, is all these filters. Even a filter that seems subtle and harmless like the Paris filter, completely transforms our appearance when you see it next to the original. Our pores our gone, our makeup sits better, our lines either disappear or become more subtle. So what impact do the filters have on us? Well with one easy swipe, we can change our appearance. It's incredibly tempting. But the more we get used to the false way we look online, it makes us nitpick our actual appearance offline. "How can I make my pores smaller? How can I get rid of my lines?" Etc. It's creating insecurity. Next, what's the impact of other people using these filters? Well we end up comparing our REAL selves to someone else's filtered self. We don't see a true representation of others ageing: "How does her makeup sit on her face so well? She's my age and has no lines... I wonder how I can achieve that?" etc. I'm not against changing our appearance, but these things do not make us more confident or secure. That work comes from within. But ditching the filters can definitely help us and others embrace our real selves. 🤸🏼‍♀️✨ #noretouching