Arrests after Highgate pupils given 'cannabis sweets'
Two people have been arrested after 17 children at a north London school were taken to hospital after eating what they believed were "sweets".
The La Sainte Union Catholic School pupils felt unwell after eating sweets believed to contain THC, an active ingredient of cannabis on Monday.
A woman, 24 and a man, 41, were arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and child neglect.
Nobody was found to be seriously unwell, police said.
The arrested man was released on bail while the woman remains in police custody.