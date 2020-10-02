BBC News

Crossrail work 'will stop' without extra £1.1bn funding

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Elizabeth Line was due to open in December 2018 but has faced numerous delays

London's Crossrail project will be "shut down" without an additional £1.1bn, transport bosses have said.

Papers from a Transport for London (TfL) finance committee meeting say the issue has become "increasingly critical" as the project "will soon have committed all of its funds".

The route - known as the Elizabeth Line - was initially due to open in December 2018 but has faced numerous delays.

TfL said discussions about funding were taking place with the government.

In July, the Crossrail board said the line's central section, from Paddington to Abbey Wood, was not expected to be ready until "the first half of 2022" while more funding could also be needed.

image copyrightReuters
image captionCrossrail's budget had been cut to cut to £14.8bn in 2010, having been given an original budget of £15.9bn in 2007

The finance committee papers say those behind the project had stated they required an "additional £1.1bn... to complete the project" and the issue was becoming "increasingly critical" as current funds could run out.

"At this point, the project will be no longer be able to make financial commitments and will be forced to shut down," the papers say.

The finance committee said if this was to happen it could have "catastrophic consequences for the project's progress resulting in a significant, and a potentially permanent, loss of critical resources, significant claims and lengthy delays".

image copyrightReuters
image captionIn July, the project board said the line would not be ready until the first half of 2022

Commenting about the papers, a TfL spokesperson said the committee had "outlined the risks to the Crossrail project should a deal to secure the remaining funding not be agreed".

It said "TfL, the Greater London Authority and the government all continue to have constructive discussions" and an announcement would be made "in due course".

The Department for Transport said the final cost of the project was still being analysed but it would be holding "regular performance meetings" about it with TfL, while "ensuring good value for the UK taxpayer".

