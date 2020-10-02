Heathrow Terminal 2 evacuated over 'suspicious item'
A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport was evacuated due to "a potentially suspicious item", the airport said.
Passengers reported on social media that they had been told to leave Terminal 2 shortly before 13:00 BST amid a large police presence.
A spokesperson for the airport said they had been evacuated "as a precaution" but the item was found to "not pose a safety risk".
Operations at the airport "are now back to normal", the spokesperson said.
They added: "We thank those passengers whose journeys were temporarily disrupted for their patience."