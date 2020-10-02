Covid: Tower Hamlets residents warned against house visits
- Published
Residents of an east London borough have been advised to avoid going into other people's houses due to a rise in Covid cases.
The mayor of Tower Hamlets said people should not visit other households "unless absolutely necessary".
The area has one of the highest rates of infection in the capital, according to government figures.
London was put on the government's watchlist a week ago but no extra restrictions were put in place.
In the week up to 27 September, Tower Hamlets had an infection rate of 49.3 cases per 100,000 people, which was a rise compared with the previous week.
In his open letter to residents the borough's mayor, John Biggs, said residents had to "accept that the situation is once again worsening" and "we must take all steps necessary to limit the spread of the virus".
Mayor Biggs said the borough "must take further action" beyond the current restrictions and as many cases had been "a result of people visiting other households... we are asking residents to avoid this unless absolutely necessary".
"This really is a matter of life and death and we need to act urgently," he wrote.
All the capital's boroughs have been classed by the government as areas of concern as infection rates rise in most parts of London.
Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for additional measures to be put in place..
A spokesman said the capital was at a "very serious tipping point" and Mr Khan felt "further restrictions - such as restrictions on households mixing - are likely to be needed very soon".
