London Marathon 2020: More than 45,000 runners take part
- Published
Runners in an array of colourful costumes are setting off in parks and on roads across the UK to mark the 40th London Marathon.
All non-elite athletes have been forced to take part remotely due to Covid-19, picking their own 26.2-mile course,
The annual race was due to take place on 26 April but was pushed back to 4 October as the UK went into lockdown.
An estimated 45,000 participants will log their progress on an app to make their time official and secure a medal.
Many runners were setting off as heavy rain lashes parts of the UK.
Persistent downpours were expected to bring flooding, with more than 40 flood warnings in Scotland and England.
The women's and men's elite races were still being run in the capital, with runners completing 19.6 laps of a course, ending at the traditional finish line on The Mall.
Under the new system non-elite runners are able to break up the distance across the day.
Sue Flynn, 49, finished the race at 07:30 BST after setting off at the stroke of midnight.
"It was a unique experience," she said.
"You're not going to do a London Marathon like that again, hopefully."
The PricewaterhouseCoopers manager persuaded her five fellow runners to run overnight so she would be finished in time to give her son a lift later.
"It was actually really hard in places because you miss the support you get from the crowd," she said.
"I feel the same sense of achievement as if I'd done it in London. A marathon is a marathon.
"But it would be nice to do it again with the crowds."
Event director Hugh Brasher said: "It was about inclusivity, removing the pressure that people can feel on event day.
"We are delighted to say that's how we believe the 40th race should be run. A celebration of achievement."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Good luck to all those participating in today's virtual marathon and for the small number of people taking part outdoors."
