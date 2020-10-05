Highgate school: 13 children taken to hospital after eating 'sweets'
Thirteen children at a north London school have been taken to hospital after falling ill after eating what they believed were "sweets".
Emergency services were called to La Sainte Union Catholic School, Highgate, just before midday to reports that children were feeling unwell.
Paramedics and police arrived and took them to hospital as a precaution. No-one is believed to be seriously unwell.
The parents of the unwell children have been informed.
Le saint school in highgate evacuated🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/Z39goV1PnV— Emre Oz (@EmreOzCabbie) October 5, 2020
No arrests have been made but enquiries have begun to establish what happened.
The school has not been evacuated.