Highgate pupils leave hospital after eating 'cannabis-laced sweets'
- Published
All of the children that were taken ill after eating what they believed were "sweets" at a north London school have now left hospital.
Thirteen pupils from La Sainte Union Catholic School, Highgate, were taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment just after midday on Monday.
A school spokesman said some of the pupils returned to school on Tuesday.
Police said the sweets were believed to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an active ingredient of cannabis.
No arrests have been made but inquiries have begun to establish what happened.
"We are continuing to work with the police, who are investigating the contents of what the students ate and how the 'sweets' were brought into school," said the spokesman.