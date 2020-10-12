Aydin Altun found guilty of driving into PC with car
- Published
A man has been convicted of trying to injure a Met Police officer by driving a car at him in north London.
Aydin Altun, 26, was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to PC Lewis Crowder, who was hit by a car in White Hart Lane, Tottenham, last October.
He was found not guilty of attempted murder and possessing a firearm, but pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
Altun will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 16 October.
His sister Hanim Altun, 24, and mother Sutan Altun, 54, were both cleared of perverting the course of justice.
Clung to bonnet
The court heard PC Crowder and two colleagues in the firearms unit stopped Altun as part of an investigation into a shooting the previous evening.
He had his semi-automatic rifle raised, shouting instructions when Altun sped off.
The victim clung on to the bonnet for a split second before being thrown off.
PC Crowder missed concrete bollards and a bus stop by inches, the court heard.
The officer was left in considerable pain and lapsed in and out of consciousness.
He was taken to hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Altun's defence team claimed that he panicked when faced with the armed response unit, and had no intention to harm the officer.